Used 1996 Mazda MPV ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity110 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2600 lbs.
Curb weight3970 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Marina Green
  • Sand Mica
  • White
  • Bordeaux Mica
  • Crimson Mica
