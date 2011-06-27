Used 1996 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews

Bessy is reliable gallatea , 08/01/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my MPV from an elderly couple when she was already 9 years old. People scoffed at me for doing so. I am laughing all the way to the bank. I had a tune up and timing belt replacement done initially and new tires - expensive, but worth every penny. She's been on a cross country trip and has transported many heavy things, many times. Everytime I think she's a geeky vehicle, I am reminded how roomy and comfy she is again and again. Almost 12 years old now and never had a mechanical problem yet (or an interior problem). Paint is in very good condition too, still glistens with a wax. Best road trip vehicle I've ever had. Great in wet weather too. Report Abuse

MPV fan for life 4WDMPVfan , 02/09/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wish I could afford to buy one of these new. Our first 4WD MPV was a used '91. Had 121,000 miles on it when we traded and never gave us any serious trouble. We traded for used 96 MPV 4WD. So far the 96 has had no problems either and it has 94,000 miles on it now. I feel very secure in this vehicle. It has a quality feel to it. It's been hit twice with relatively minor damage. I was told they are hard to find used because nobody wants to let go of them. If they don't make more this one will probably die of old age. Report Abuse

Unbelievable Vehicle Jim , 06/08/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought our '96 Mazda MPV in Sept. 2003 with 145,000 miles on it. Today it has 202,000 and is still going strong. I have only had to replace the starter, spark plug wires, belt tensioner and just recently the radiator. That's it. It runs like a clock. It is quite comfortable. I drive it for 10-12 hours at a stretch and have no problems. I saw the identical vehicle in a parking lot today and sought out the owner to see if he was interested in selling. I would buy another today if I had the chance. Report Abuse

Why did they stop making them? Mr. Peabody , 09/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We love this van! Great in snow, great for having four kids also. No problems as of yet, only routine main. I would sell this to my best friend and feel good about it, but that will never happen! @ 100,000 it still feels like we could hop in it and drive it cross country and not worry about a thing. Report Abuse