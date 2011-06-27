Estimated values
1996 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,314
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$270
|$622
|$826
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,314
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$270
|$622
|$826
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,314
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$270
|$622
|$826
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,314
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$270
|$622
|$826
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MPV DX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,314
|Average
|$357
|$820
|$1,070
|Rough
|$270
|$622
|$826