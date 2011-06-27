Used 1992 Mazda MPV Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width72.3 in.
Curb weight4010 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone
  • Ruby Mica
  • Whisper Green Mica
  • Clear White
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
