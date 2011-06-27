  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 1991 Mazda MPV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mazda MPV Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 MPV
Overview
See MPV Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.
Curb weight3459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Clear White
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Whisper Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Canadian Blue Metallic
See MPV Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mazda MPV Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles