Used 1991 Mazda MPV Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width71.9 in.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Whisper Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Canadian Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Clear White
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
