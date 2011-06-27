Estimated values
1991 Mazda MPV 3dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,425
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,304
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$268
|$617
|$819
