Used 2002 Mazda Millenia Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,075
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,075
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,075
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,075
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,075
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length191.6 in.
Curb weight3358 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Exterior Colors
  • Snow Flake White Pearl Mica/Sand Mica
  • Snow Flake White Pearl Mica
  • Brilliant Black/Gentry
  • Brilliant Black
  • Emerald Mica
  • Millennium Red Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,075
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,075
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
