  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Millenia
  4. Used 1998 Mazda Millenia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mazda Millenia S Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Millenia
Overview
See Millenia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3391 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Mica Metallic
  • Excellent Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Autumn Red Pearl Metallic
  • Gardenia White Pearl Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
See Millenia Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mazda Millenia S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles