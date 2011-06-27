Estimated values
1997 Mazda Millenia L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,718
|$2,124
|Clean
|$856
|$1,516
|$1,875
|Average
|$622
|$1,113
|$1,378
|Rough
|$389
|$709
|$881
Estimated values
1997 Mazda Millenia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$855
|$1,521
|$1,884
|Clean
|$752
|$1,342
|$1,663
|Average
|$547
|$985
|$1,222
|Rough
|$342
|$628
|$781
Estimated values
1997 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,872
|$2,298
|Clean
|$959
|$1,652
|$2,029
|Average
|$698
|$1,213
|$1,491
|Rough
|$436
|$773
|$953