Estimated values
1996 Mazda Millenia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$706
|$1,295
|$1,614
|Clean
|$622
|$1,143
|$1,425
|Average
|$452
|$839
|$1,047
|Rough
|$283
|$535
|$669
Estimated values
1996 Mazda Millenia L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,435
|$1,785
|Clean
|$696
|$1,266
|$1,576
|Average
|$506
|$930
|$1,158
|Rough
|$316
|$593
|$740
Estimated values
1996 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,563
|$1,937
|Clean
|$770
|$1,379
|$1,711
|Average
|$560
|$1,012
|$1,257
|Rough
|$350
|$645
|$803