Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
450 watts stereo outputyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2843 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length174.6 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume105.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track57.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Laser Blue Mica
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Blazing Yellow Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
