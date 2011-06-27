  1. Home
Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Mazdaspeed 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower274 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,925
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,925
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,925
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
carbon trim on dashyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,925
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,925
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Front track60.6 in.
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight3589 lbs.
Gross weight4552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume108.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black/Black, leather
  • Black/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,925
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P215/45R18 93Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
