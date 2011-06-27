2022 Mazda CX-9 Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,280
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23 mpg
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/507.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,434 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Cargo Mat
|+$125
|Interior Lighting Kit
|+$350
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|+$325
|All-Weather Floor Mats (All 3 Rows) - Bench Seats
|+$200
|Cargo and Side Storage Nets Package
|+$100
|Illuminated Door Sill Trim Plates
|+$575
|Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink
|+$325
|Mazda Navigation System SD Card (Fleet)
|+$450
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Roof Rails
|+$450
|Trailer Hitch (Class II)
|+$450
|Roof Rails and Cross Bars Package
|+$650
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Splash Guards
|+$150
|Front and Rear Bumper Trim
|+$550
|LED Fog Lights
|+$450
|Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks
|+$200
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,409 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|149.5 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,822 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.8 in.
|Height
|69.0 in.
|Length
|199.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,434 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.5 in.
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|115.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/60R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Mazda CX-9 Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac DTS 2007
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2004
- Used Dodge Viper 2006
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016
- Used BMW Z4 2001
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2009 For Sale
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2017
- Used Buick Century 2001
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche Macan 2020
- Toyota Avalon 2021
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2021 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Charger
- 2021 Versa
- 2021 Ford Edge
- 2022 Lexus IS 500
Other models to consider
- 2021 Kicks
- Nissan Altima 2020
- 2020 Frontier
- 2021 Altima
- 2021 Nissan NV200
- 2020 Nissan Kicks
- 2021 GT-R
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2021 Nissan Titan XD
- 2020 Nissan Pathfinder
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2022 Acura TLX
- Lincoln Continental 2020
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Jetta
- 2021 Rio
- 2022 Audi A6
- 2021 Challenger
- BMW 7 Series 2022
Latest updates on new cars
- 2023 Tesla Model S News
- 2022 Audi A3 News
- 2022 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2023 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2022 Lexus LX 600 News
Other models
- Used Chrysler Aspen in San Marcos, CA
- Used Cadillac CTS in Encinitas, CA
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Volkswagen CC in Union City, CA
- Used Lincoln MKS in Upland, CA
- Used Tesla Model-X in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Convertible in Union City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-2500Hd-Classic in Bloomington, IL
- Used Ford E-Series-Van in Dayton, OH
- Used Chevrolet HHR in West Jordan, UT
- Used Toyota Prius-C in Franklin, TN
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Corona, CA
- Used Buick Cascada in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Cadillac Ats-V in Apple Valley, CA
- Used Nissan Leaf in Skokie, IL
- Used Hyundai Genesis-Coupe in Camarillo, CA
- Used Toyota Highlander in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Deltona, FL
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Maxx in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Genesis G70 in Davis, CA
- Used Ford Fiesta in Waterloo, IA
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hybrid in Schenectady, NY
- Used Smart Fortwo in Jupiter, FL
- Used Ford C-Max-Energi in New Britain, CT
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Redwood City, CA
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo in Winston Salem, NC
- Used Toyota Camry-Solara in Pico Rivera, CA