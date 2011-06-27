  1. Home
2022 Mazda CX-9 Signature Specs & Features

More about the 2022 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,210
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/507.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower227 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,434 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Cargo Mat +$125
Cargo and Side Storage Nets Package +$100
Illuminated Door Sill Trim Plates +$575
Retractable Cargo Cover +$325
All-Weather Floor Mats (All 3 Rows) - Captain's Chairs w/Console +$200
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Splash Guards +$150
Cross Bars +$200
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,409 lbs.
EPA interior volume150.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,822 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height69.0 in.
Length199.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,434 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Deep Chestnut, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/50R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
