2022 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Touring Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Carbon Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 CX-9 SUV Touring Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
