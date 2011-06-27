  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-9
  4. 2021 Mazda CX-9
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CX-9
More about the 2021 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
12 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA CX-9
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Touring Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,750
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,750
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,750
All-Weather Floor Mats (Front & 2nd Rows)yes
2nd-Row Captain's Chairsyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
All-Weather Floor Mats (All 3 Rows) - Bench Seatsyes
Cargo and Side Storage Nets Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Front & Rear Bumper Trimyes
Roof Rails & Cross Bars Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Trailer Hitch (Class II)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Maximum cargo capacity71.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4236 lbs.
Gross weight5670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1445 lbs.
Length199.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height69.0 in.
EPA interior volume149.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,750
P255/60R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars