2020 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car Mauricio , 04/07/2020 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I love to drive it on my daily commute. Whenever possible, I love to go out, especially on weekends and holidays. Driving is always a pleasure. Mine is a GT, the adaptive headlights are awesome on the night. The Bose sound is heaven on earth. It's TRUE that cargo space is not huge , but for me, family of 4, has been more than enough. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Catching the wave Rod Berry , 01/20/2020 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful This SUV is an absolute blast to drive. Quick response from the 2.5 turbo engine, definitely drives like a sports car and the highly bolstered seats give you a feeling that you are being cradled in safety and luxury. Interior appointments are luxe and easy on the eyes. Gas mileage is a disappointment but I’ll get over that for the experience of this ride. Captains chairs in the second row are fantastic. The stereo by Bose is top notch! Looks and feels like it costs much more than I paid for this version, the Touring with premium package. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I Love my 2020 Mazda CX9 - an awesome car! Kim , 05/19/2020 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is a great pleasure to drive. The interior is high end and luxurious! Seating (I have the second row captains seats) and comfort are impeccable, great gas mileage (I've been getting 26 highway), and it really has enough room with the third row that could fit 2 children well enough and that's about the same for other cars in the same class I looked at. ( It's quite easy to get to the third row with the second row captains seats.) The cargo capacity is fine and there's a good amount of storage under the floorboard in the rear cargo area. There's loads of overall cargo space if you fold down the third row should you need it. Other vehicles in this class couldn't compare to the quality and layout of the interior. I am really happy with the handling, and all the bells and whistles of the Mazda. The stereo is fantastic and the car is so quiet I sometimes forget it's running while I'm parked. I also do not hear road noise while driving. The learning curve took me a little while to figure out. Now it's instinctive. Thank you Mazda! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your MAZDA CX-9 Machine Gray Metallic

Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Titanium Flash Mica

Sonic Silver Metallic

Jet Black Mica

Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Snowflake White Pearl Mica Build and Price MAZDAUSA.COM

Can't beat it with a stick Steve K. , 06/22/2020 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Been looking to upgrade from my trusty, but tired Scion xD. Loved that little car but it was getting "long in the tooth" and the line was terminated by Toyota. Looked at SUVs from Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Kia, and even Audi. As an overall package none of them had the same appeal as the CX-9. I purchased the Signature in Soul Red and elected to go with the Parchment Napa leather that makes for a good color combination, in and out. The ride is outstanding, performance is great, as is the handling. As mentioned so many times in many places, the Infotainment system could be better. For me, it does what I need it and I have no complaints about it. Regarding the third row space for passengers; don't use it so it matters little to me. As long as fuel prices stay relatively affordable I will continue to feed it higher octane gas for better performance, which is really nice for the little "4 banger" with a big body wrapped around it. Purchased the extended warranty that'll go to 120K miles and just shy of a decade. I'm getting close to retirement and hope this is my last car. As my daily, round trip commute is under 20 miles I don't see me piling up the miles. I love this SUV and will talk your ear off about it if you'll stand near me long enough. If you're looking at SUVs in this class, do yourself a favor and test drive a CX-9. And if you do, don't forget to turn on Sport Mode for a bit to see if that'll tickle your fancy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse