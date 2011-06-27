2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews

Undercover Luxury SUV Leroy Johnson , 11/02/2018 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 128 of 129 people found this review helpful I love my new 2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring trim SUV. The interior is on par with luxury brand SUVs. I looked at the Acura RDX and MDX and couldn’t justify paying the extra money for a vehicle with comparable equipment for 10K more. The ride is very quiet with very little if any road noise. My 2016 RDX had much more road noise. The handling is impressive but the ride is a little stiffer than my Acura. I think that is due to the fact Mazda concentrates on handling first then comfort. The ride is still very comfortable and bumps are absorbed nicely. The heads up display is my favorite feature. You literally never have to take your eyes off the road with all the information displayed on the heads up display. The sign recognition is awesome. The overall styling (which is very subjective) is very classy and compares to more expensive SUV with fit and finish. Power is adequate but nothing to brag about. If speed is important than there are probably better choices. I personally like the overall balance between the ride, handling, quiet Interior, power, and styling (inside and out). The Mazda CX-9 is a great SUV with plenty of room for most and all the bells and whistles most luxury SUVs in higher trim level posses. If you want to spend the money for a luxury brand name go for it. If you want the most value for your money and still get all the bells and whistles, then you can’t beat the CX-9. Report Abuse

Excellent! Richard , 09/29/2018 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 70 of 71 people found this review helpful Just picked it up after owning a cx5 for a year. Where I felt the cx5 lacked, the cx9 picks up the slack in refinement and luxury. It is truly a joy to drive. Styling inside and out is well thought out and outside of the same old same old in mid sized suv’s. The addition of the ventilated front seats is what I was waiting for. Apple car play is another plus. This car is a head turner. My only wish is that the driver seat had a couple inches more in width for us big fellas! Report Abuse

The automotive press loves the CX-9, here’s why… Tom D , 04/17/2019 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 92 of 94 people found this review helpful The CX-9 is smaller than most vehicles in this segment but since I’m the only occupant 98% of the time it meets my needs. It’s arguably the best looking in terms of design and has the most luxurious interior of any other crossover in its class avoiding the excess of cheap plastic so common in other rides. The leather is superb, there’s real aluminum trim on the doors and dash, the knobs for the infotainment system are beautifully machined aluminum that you’d expect to see in German import costing thousands more. I was reluctant to move from a V6 to a turbo 4 cylinder but Mazda’s tuned this engine to perform and you’ll never notice the difference thanks to bountiful torque. You’d hope for better mileage but my experience in mixed driving so far is about 22-25 mpg. The chassis and suspension deliver exceptional handling and a quiet ride overall. Most autos today in the upper level trim include a suite of safety features which depending on the maker can be intrusive but not the Mazda. Lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise, reactive braking, blind spot monitoring, etc. are engaging and actually help you drive more safely rather than annoy you. The controversial engine start/stop alleged fuel saving feature is NOT found on the CX-9. The head’s up display is outstanding providing speed, speed limit info, safety suite feedback, and turn-by-turn directions from the nav system (unless you’re using Android Auto or Apple Car play for navigation). A 12 speaker Bose stereo is better than any factory system I’ve experienced in years. It’s not all perfect; the front cockpit is a little snug (more like a sports car than a SUV/mini-van), the front seats could have more adjustment and longer cushions for better thigh support (not a problem for me but taller drivers might notice), third row seating is a penalty box for other than small children (I just folded them down and expanded my cargo capacity), and interior cabin storage is very meager. The HVAC seems a little slow to heat/cool the interior but acceptable (the ventilated cooled seats do work very well), and the infotainment/nav is kind of clunky to use, looks dated in appearance (your opinion will depend on what your last car was), and is quite slow to boot up. I’ve never had a 360 degree camera so the Mazda’s is a useful novelty but as others have noted the resolution is poor which is surprising given how far miniature camera tech has advanced the past few years. The piano black trim around the shifter and door window switches is so fragile it will scratch just looking at it. Finally, if you’re into physical media the CX-9 does not offer a CD player available. Overall after a month of ownership I am enjoying my new Mazda and recommend it to those who need a crossover/SUV with more room than the 2-row models, but will rarely if ever need to put passengers in the very back. I researched mid-sized 3-row crossovers for over a year before making this purchase and highly recommend anyone shopping for any new vehicle spend a lot of time studying owner’s forums to get the straight scoop on potential problem areas. The Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring (FWD) beat out the Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum and Honda Pilot Touring in my evaluation. One Year Update: I've owned my CX-9 GT for just over a year now and it's been a trouble free pleasure to own. I've had no difficulties with this SUV and have a little over than 7K miles on it. Rides and handles great and the performance from the 4 cylinder turbo engine is brisk. My only annoyance is the sluggish boot up of the infotainment system; occasionally it won't load all of the Sirius/XM stations. Mileage on mostly rural backroads and highways is 22-24 MPG. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Zoom Zoom is right! Amy , 05/10/2019 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I have had my CX-9 for two months after having a Lexus RX350 for three years. The CX-9 is much more fun to drive, has more technology for the money and is much easier to park. This car responds very well and hits the corners like a much smaller car. My only complaint is that the seat is not as comfortable as I had hoped. It has a dip in the seat, as if designed to cup your rear and is narrow and short by comparison to the RX350. The RX350 seats are really comfortable and roomy. This car has a moonroof, premium package with Bose Speakers and has lane assist, and blind spot warning, and a navigation system ( with a 93 pg manual). To get that in a Lexus RX350 I would have had to pay much much more than I paid for the CX-9. It is built just as beautifully. I highly recommend it. Report Abuse