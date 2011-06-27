2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews
Undercover Luxury SUV
I love my new 2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring trim SUV. The interior is on par with luxury brand SUVs. I looked at the Acura RDX and MDX and couldn’t justify paying the extra money for a vehicle with comparable equipment for 10K more. The ride is very quiet with very little if any road noise. My 2016 RDX had much more road noise. The handling is impressive but the ride is a little stiffer than my Acura. I think that is due to the fact Mazda concentrates on handling first then comfort. The ride is still very comfortable and bumps are absorbed nicely. The heads up display is my favorite feature. You literally never have to take your eyes off the road with all the information displayed on the heads up display. The sign recognition is awesome. The overall styling (which is very subjective) is very classy and compares to more expensive SUV with fit and finish. Power is adequate but nothing to brag about. If speed is important than there are probably better choices. I personally like the overall balance between the ride, handling, quiet Interior, power, and styling (inside and out). The Mazda CX-9 is a great SUV with plenty of room for most and all the bells and whistles most luxury SUVs in higher trim level posses. If you want to spend the money for a luxury brand name go for it. If you want the most value for your money and still get all the bells and whistles, then you can’t beat the CX-9.
Excellent!
Just picked it up after owning a cx5 for a year. Where I felt the cx5 lacked, the cx9 picks up the slack in refinement and luxury. It is truly a joy to drive. Styling inside and out is well thought out and outside of the same old same old in mid sized suv’s. The addition of the ventilated front seats is what I was waiting for. Apple car play is another plus. This car is a head turner. My only wish is that the driver seat had a couple inches more in width for us big fellas!
The automotive press loves the CX-9, here’s why…
The CX-9 is smaller than most vehicles in this segment but since I’m the only occupant 98% of the time it meets my needs. It’s arguably the best looking in terms of design and has the most luxurious interior of any other crossover in its class avoiding the excess of cheap plastic so common in other rides. The leather is superb, there’s real aluminum trim on the doors and dash, the knobs for the infotainment system are beautifully machined aluminum that you’d expect to see in German import costing thousands more. I was reluctant to move from a V6 to a turbo 4 cylinder but Mazda’s tuned this engine to perform and you’ll never notice the difference thanks to bountiful torque. You’d hope for better mileage but my experience in mixed driving so far is about 22-25 mpg. The chassis and suspension deliver exceptional handling and a quiet ride overall. Most autos today in the upper level trim include a suite of safety features which depending on the maker can be intrusive but not the Mazda. Lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise, reactive braking, blind spot monitoring, etc. are engaging and actually help you drive more safely rather than annoy you. The controversial engine start/stop alleged fuel saving feature is NOT found on the CX-9. The head’s up display is outstanding providing speed, speed limit info, safety suite feedback, and turn-by-turn directions from the nav system (unless you’re using Android Auto or Apple Car play for navigation). A 12 speaker Bose stereo is better than any factory system I’ve experienced in years. It’s not all perfect; the front cockpit is a little snug (more like a sports car than a SUV/mini-van), the front seats could have more adjustment and longer cushions for better thigh support (not a problem for me but taller drivers might notice), third row seating is a penalty box for other than small children (I just folded them down and expanded my cargo capacity), and interior cabin storage is very meager. The HVAC seems a little slow to heat/cool the interior but acceptable (the ventilated cooled seats do work very well), and the infotainment/nav is kind of clunky to use, looks dated in appearance (your opinion will depend on what your last car was), and is quite slow to boot up. I’ve never had a 360 degree camera so the Mazda’s is a useful novelty but as others have noted the resolution is poor which is surprising given how far miniature camera tech has advanced the past few years. The piano black trim around the shifter and door window switches is so fragile it will scratch just looking at it. Finally, if you’re into physical media the CX-9 does not offer a CD player available. Overall after a month of ownership I am enjoying my new Mazda and recommend it to those who need a crossover/SUV with more room than the 2-row models, but will rarely if ever need to put passengers in the very back. I researched mid-sized 3-row crossovers for over a year before making this purchase and highly recommend anyone shopping for any new vehicle spend a lot of time studying owner’s forums to get the straight scoop on potential problem areas. The Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring (FWD) beat out the Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum and Honda Pilot Touring in my evaluation. One Year Update: I've owned my CX-9 GT for just over a year now and it's been a trouble free pleasure to own. I've had no difficulties with this SUV and have a little over than 7K miles on it. Rides and handles great and the performance from the 4 cylinder turbo engine is brisk. My only annoyance is the sluggish boot up of the infotainment system; occasionally it won't load all of the Sirius/XM stations. Mileage on mostly rural backroads and highways is 22-24 MPG.
Zoom Zoom is right!
I have had my CX-9 for two months after having a Lexus RX350 for three years. The CX-9 is much more fun to drive, has more technology for the money and is much easier to park. This car responds very well and hits the corners like a much smaller car. My only complaint is that the seat is not as comfortable as I had hoped. It has a dip in the seat, as if designed to cup your rear and is narrow and short by comparison to the RX350. The RX350 seats are really comfortable and roomy. This car has a moonroof, premium package with Bose Speakers and has lane assist, and blind spot warning, and a navigation system ( with a 93 pg manual). To get that in a Lexus RX350 I would have had to pay much much more than I paid for the CX-9. It is built just as beautifully. I highly recommend it.
This car rocks
This car rocks. I've had the 2018 GT model for 3 months now and I can honestly say that even beyond that “new car feeling” phase, I really love this car. The good: 1) It is downright stylish and beautiful, both inside and out. It really is a head-turner. There aren’t many other CX9’s out there, and I often get asked about the car. 2) It is plenty powerful albeit with a very short turbo lag. I can’t think of any occasion where the engine wasn’t putting out what I needed. I can even burn rubber from a stop if ever I feel the need. 3) Has just about every safety feature. And unlike other cars I have driven, all these features are “well-tuned” and rarely do I get a false warning. 4) Handles like a sport car. Takes corners well, and instills confidence in the drive – feedback is good and you just know what the car is going to do. 5) Rides well – takes bumps very nicely and is, for the most part, quiet inside. 6) The Bose stereo is great. My gripes: 1) You cannot use the touchscreen when driving. Mazda disables this for safety. 2) The center console is extra wide and my knee hits up against it. 3) The stop-and-go cruise control takes you down to a stop in traffic jams, but you have to press resume or press the gas pedal once the car in front of you moves forward. This resume process can get tedious and I can’t imagine any safety reason why this is required. Just go already. 4) The adaptive cruise control is not smart enough to know that a car has just cut in front of you until that car is about ½ way into your lane, which often times requires intervention especially if that car did so aggressively. 5) Although you can roll up the windows after turning off the car, you can not close the sunroof unless the ignition is on. 6) There is no light in the glove box, nor does it lock. 7) Although it sounds like a great idea, I really don’t get much use out of the sign recognition system and find it gimmicky. It only shows you stop signs and speed limit signs. Don’t get me wrong, the feature is fine, I really don’t pay attention to it and don’t find it useful. 8) The built-in navigation system is not very good – hard to enter addresses, and the graphics are mediocre, nor does it include integrated traffic. I have added Mazda Carplay which has helped, but you lose turn-by-turn guidance on the head-up display when you use Google Maps/Apple Maps/Waze. 9) The lines on the backup camera don’t move with your steering wheel. 10) The Mazda Connect info system is not as intuitive to use as it could be and could be laid out a little better. Seems like there are a few more clicks than are necessary to get around. 11) The engine can be a little loud when accelerating. 12) The fuel economy readings are tightly-coupled with the tripometers. The readings that show on the dashboard are not current readings – they are readings since you last reset your tripometer. You can get current gas mileage readings, but it is buried as an app on the Mazda connect system and something you have to navigate to and open up to see. In summary…. If you are looking for an SUV with this style and size, then this car is definetly worth considering. Sitting in it is like sitting in a cockpit. Stylish, comfortable, sporting, powerful, quiet, and fully-loaded. Attention to details like nothing else in its class (Jeep, Explorer, Highlander, etc), and I dare say that it rivals the luxury brands. And a Mazda, right? Who knew?
