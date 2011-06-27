  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-9
  4. 2019 Mazda CX-9
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Mazda CX-9 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2019 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,280
See CX-9 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
8 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA CX-9
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Power Driver Seat and i-ACTIVSENSEyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,280
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,280
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Navigation SD Card (Fleet)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Trim Plates, Illuminated Typeyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo and Side Storage Nets Packageyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,280
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Front & Rear Bumper Trimyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Maximum cargo capacity71.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4217 lbs.
Gross weight5670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1453 lbs.
Length199.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height69.0 in.
EPA interior volume149.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,280
P255/60R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-9 Inventory

Related 2019 Mazda CX-9 Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars