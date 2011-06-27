Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,245*
Total Cash Price
$30,352
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,130*
Total Cash Price
$30,959
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,616*
Total Cash Price
$41,582
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,385*
Total Cash Price
$42,796
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,058*
Total Cash Price
$41,886
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,015*
Total Cash Price
$31,566
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,155*
Total Cash Price
$44,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$1,556
|$2,167
|$1,735
|$1,248
|$7,761
|Repairs
|$138
|$327
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$2,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,814
|Financing
|$1,632
|$1,313
|$972
|$608
|$220
|$4,745
|Depreciation
|$6,204
|$3,024
|$2,663
|$2,360
|$2,117
|$16,368
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,805
|$8,477
|$8,607
|$7,655
|$6,701
|$44,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$1,076
|$1,587
|$2,210
|$1,770
|$1,273
|$7,916
|Repairs
|$141
|$334
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$2,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,665
|$1,339
|$991
|$620
|$224
|$4,840
|Depreciation
|$6,328
|$3,084
|$2,716
|$2,407
|$2,159
|$16,695
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,061
|$8,647
|$8,779
|$7,808
|$6,835
|$45,130
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$5,558
|Maintenance
|$1,445
|$2,132
|$2,969
|$2,377
|$1,710
|$10,633
|Repairs
|$189
|$448
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$2,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,233
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,485
|Financing
|$2,236
|$1,799
|$1,332
|$833
|$301
|$6,501
|Depreciation
|$8,499
|$4,143
|$3,648
|$3,233
|$2,900
|$22,424
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,543
|$11,613
|$11,792
|$10,487
|$9,180
|$60,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$1,488
|$2,194
|$3,055
|$2,446
|$1,760
|$10,943
|Repairs
|$195
|$461
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$3,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,298
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,558
|Financing
|$2,301
|$1,851
|$1,371
|$857
|$310
|$6,690
|Depreciation
|$8,748
|$4,264
|$3,755
|$3,328
|$2,985
|$23,079
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,055
|$11,953
|$12,136
|$10,794
|$9,448
|$62,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$2,147
|$2,990
|$2,394
|$1,722
|$10,710
|Repairs
|$190
|$451
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$2,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,503
|Financing
|$2,252
|$1,812
|$1,341
|$839
|$304
|$6,548
|Depreciation
|$8,562
|$4,173
|$3,675
|$3,257
|$2,921
|$22,588
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,671
|$11,698
|$11,878
|$10,564
|$9,247
|$61,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$1,097
|$1,618
|$2,254
|$1,804
|$1,298
|$8,071
|Repairs
|$144
|$340
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$2,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,695
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,887
|Financing
|$1,697
|$1,366
|$1,011
|$632
|$229
|$4,935
|Depreciation
|$6,452
|$3,145
|$2,770
|$2,454
|$2,202
|$17,023
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,317
|$8,816
|$8,951
|$7,961
|$6,969
|$46,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$5,883
|Maintenance
|$1,530
|$2,256
|$3,142
|$2,516
|$1,810
|$11,253
|Repairs
|$200
|$474
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,364
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,630
|Financing
|$2,366
|$1,904
|$1,409
|$882
|$319
|$6,880
|Depreciation
|$8,996
|$4,385
|$3,861
|$3,422
|$3,070
|$23,734
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,567
|$12,292
|$12,480
|$11,100
|$9,716
|$64,155
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
