  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-9
  4. Used 2016 Mazda CX-9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mazda CX-9 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2016 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,770
See CX-9 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,770
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Touring Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,770
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,770
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,770
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo and Side Storage Nets Packageyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,770
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,770
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Roof Railsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Maximum cargo capacity71.2 cu.ft.
Length199.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4301 lbs.
Gross weight5816 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height69.0 in.
EPA interior volume149.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Exterior Colors
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,770
P255/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,770
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,770
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-9 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mazda CX-9 Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles