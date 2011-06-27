  1. Home
Used 2016 Mazda CX-9 Signature Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo and Side Storage Nets Packageyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71.2 cu.ft.
Length199.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4301 lbs.
Gross weight5816 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height69.0 in.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Auburn, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/50R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
