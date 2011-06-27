Used 2015 Mazda CX-9 Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.7/482.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Touring Technology Packageyes
Recreational Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Mat w/Cargo Locksyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/4-Month Subscriptionyes
Compass, Homelink, Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Guard, Stainless Steelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Clear Film Front Paint Protectionyes
Roof Railsyes
Splash Guards Front / Rearyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity100.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4323 lbs.
Gross weight5831 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1508 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height68.0 in.
EPA interior volume156.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Zeal Red Mica
  • Liquid Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
