  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-9
  4. Used 2014 Mazda CX-9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2014 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,625
See CX-9 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.6/442.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,625
GT Technology Packageyes
GT Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,625
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,625
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/4-Month Subscriptionyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,625
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Guard, Stainless Steelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Railsyes
Clear Film Front Paint Protectionyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Splash Guards Front / Rearyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4559 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1438 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.0 in.
EPA interior volume156.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Zeal Red Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-9 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles