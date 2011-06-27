Used 2011 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews

Very good, not quite great Darrin , 11/29/2010 36 of 37 people found this review helpful After comparing the Acadia/Traverse, Ford Flex, and a few others, I choose the Mazda based on my test drive, available options in my price range, and also based on reviews here. I just took delivery last month so I haven't put on many miles yet, but there are a few things worth noting. One, the performance, handling, ride, etc is everything I read about. It handles like a much smaller SUV, body roll is almost zero, acceleration is more than adequate (how quick do you need to go from stop light to stop light really?), and it stops on a dime. Mileage is what it is, if I wanted 30 mpg I would've got a silly hybrid - no thanks. The car looks awesome from the outside though. Report Abuse

Best AWD Crossover greenmtneer , 07/05/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After extensive research and test driving, we selected the CX-9. Based upon reviews, and experience with friends' cars, we narrowed it down to the Highlander and the CX-9. Previously we had a Ford Explorer, and opted to not consider Ford due to the problems we had with that vehicle. GM and Honda were eliminated due to the price point (Toyota and Mazda clearly offer more value.) In the end, the Mazda won out due to its handling, and its interior space. We test drove the CX-9 and Highlander back to back, and the difference in handling curves was remarkable. We also checked out the Audi Q7. We felt that the Mazda compared favorably to the Audi in all aspects, and is priced $20k less.

Very Nice Vehicle grf1 , 07/13/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had my 2011 CX-9 for about a month, have taken two long road trips in it, and use it to commute in Atlanta traffic about 40 miles round trip. I traded in my 2001 Toyota Highlander for the Mazda, and so far, I'm very happy with the CX-9. The driving experience is great for this size vehicle. The third-row seating is very accessible, and is roomy enough for my 9-year old (my 15 year-old complains it's too tight, but then again, he complains about everything!). I am disappointed in the gas mileage, even when travelling on the interstate at reasonable speeds. I suppose that is the price one pays for this kind of performance. I really like the Bose sound system.

Fantastic Automobile, Kick A Bose, Awesome SUV RJH , 04/17/2016 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is with out a doubt the best car I've ever owned in 45 Years. 2011, Just breaking in at 70K Miles. Like new. I'm hangin on to this one. I give it a 10- Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring, loaded. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value