Used 2011 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews
Very good, not quite great
After comparing the Acadia/Traverse, Ford Flex, and a few others, I choose the Mazda based on my test drive, available options in my price range, and also based on reviews here. I just took delivery last month so I haven't put on many miles yet, but there are a few things worth noting. One, the performance, handling, ride, etc is everything I read about. It handles like a much smaller SUV, body roll is almost zero, acceleration is more than adequate (how quick do you need to go from stop light to stop light really?), and it stops on a dime. Mileage is what it is, if I wanted 30 mpg I would've got a silly hybrid - no thanks. The car looks awesome from the outside though.
Best AWD Crossover
After extensive research and test driving, we selected the CX-9. Based upon reviews, and experience with friends' cars, we narrowed it down to the Highlander and the CX-9. Previously we had a Ford Explorer, and opted to not consider Ford due to the problems we had with that vehicle. GM and Honda were eliminated due to the price point (Toyota and Mazda clearly offer more value.) In the end, the Mazda won out due to its handling, and its interior space. We test drove the CX-9 and Highlander back to back, and the difference in handling curves was remarkable. We also checked out the Audi Q7. We felt that the Mazda compared favorably to the Audi in all aspects, and is priced $20k less.
Very Nice Vehicle
I've had my 2011 CX-9 for about a month, have taken two long road trips in it, and use it to commute in Atlanta traffic about 40 miles round trip. I traded in my 2001 Toyota Highlander for the Mazda, and so far, I'm very happy with the CX-9. The driving experience is great for this size vehicle. The third-row seating is very accessible, and is roomy enough for my 9-year old (my 15 year-old complains it's too tight, but then again, he complains about everything!). I am disappointed in the gas mileage, even when travelling on the interstate at reasonable speeds. I suppose that is the price one pays for this kind of performance. I really like the Bose sound system.
Fantastic Automobile, Kick A Bose, Awesome SUV
This is with out a doubt the best car I've ever owned in 45 Years. 2011, Just breaking in at 70K Miles. Like new. I'm hangin on to this one. I give it a 10- Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring, loaded.
CX-9 Transfer Case Failure - Mazda Screws Us
Our 2011 CX-9 started dripping thick black sludge from the area in the back of the engine a week ago. I did some research and quickly discovered forums discussing the transfer case (Power Transfer Unit - PTU) failure on all model years up until 2015. Here’s the short of it, I took it to my dealer and the PTU needs to be replaced. I asked them to do a “good will assistance” request to Mazda corporate since this problem is their fault! Mazda had issued an extended warranty on the part for 7 years or 90,000 miles, whichever comes first, but only if it start to have problems. Since I’m at the 8 year mark they said it’s outside their (crap) warranty. They came back with an offer to cover half the total cost, sticking my family and I with a bill of $600 on an issue that should have been a recall. The fact that they even offer half is an admission to guilt on their part. But when I requested they cover the whole cost, Bryce and his supervisor Justin at the “Mazda Customer Experience Center” said no. Just a heads up to anyone who reads this, Mazda screws it’s customers. Judah Holland, Reno, NV
