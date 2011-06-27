  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-9
  4. Used 2010 Mazda CX-9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2010 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,215
See CX-9 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Moonroof and Bose/Sirius Audio Packageyes
RSES w/Bose Audio/Sirius Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,215
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Navigationyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Rearview Camera Displayyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
6-Disc CD Changer w/Multi-Information Displayyes
SIRIUS Satellite Radio w/6-Month Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,215
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,215
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Railsyes
Power Liftgateyes
Splash Guards Front/Rearyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Guardyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4500 lbs.
Gross weight6049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1499 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Exterior Colors
  • Dolphin Gray Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Copper Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R20 102V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,215
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,215
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-9 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles