  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-9
  4. Used 2009 Mazda CX-9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2009 CX-9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,115
See CX-9 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,115
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,115
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,115
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,115
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,115
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4550 lbs.
Gross weight6049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1499 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 104H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,115
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-9 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles