Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 CX-9
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.6/442.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4312 lbs.
Gross weight5831 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1519 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Sparkling Black Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R20 102V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
