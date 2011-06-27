  1. Home
Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.5/422.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4546 lbs.
Gross weight6025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1479 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width76.2 in.
Rear track64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Sparkling Black Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
