Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 i SV Features & Specs

More about the 2012 CX-7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Stainless Steel Scuff Platesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Class II Trailer Hitch Receiveryes
Rear Spoileryes
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Measurements
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3543 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Copper Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R H tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
