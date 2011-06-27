  1. Home
Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 s Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2010 CX-7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,035
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Stainless Steel Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Class II Trailer Hitch Receiveryes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Moonroof Deflectoryes
Rear Bumper Guard (Late Availability)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.6 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Copper Red
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
