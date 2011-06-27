Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.8/402.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,200
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,200
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.6 cu.ft.
Length184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Icy Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Mica
  • True Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,200
P235/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
