2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Specs & Features

More about the 2023 CX-50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/458.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower227 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Weather Package +$375
Accent Package +$550
Cargo Package +$110
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Carpet Floor Mats +$150
Retractable Cargo Cover +$225
Carpet Cargo Mat +$100
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Machine Gray Metallic +$595
Zircon Sand Metallic +$395
Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Harness +$560
Silver Cross Bars +$350
Soul Red Crystal Metallic +$595
Wind Chill Pearl +$395
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$175
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$150
Polymetal Gray Metallic +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,907 lbs.
EPA interior volume129.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,945 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height63.9 in.
Length185.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.6 in.
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Zircon Sand Metallic
  • Ingot Blue Mica
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Polymetal Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Terracotta, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R20 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
