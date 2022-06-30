Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-50
  4. 2023 Mazda CX-50
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 CX-50
More about the 2023 CX-50
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 MPG
Combined MPG27 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/474.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower187 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length185.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.6 in.
Height63.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
EPA interior volume131.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity56.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Curb weight3,706 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight4,848 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Blue Mica
  • Polymetal Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$700
Weather Package +$375
Accent Package +$550
Cargo Package +$110
Interior Options
Interior Options
Retractable Cargo Cover +$225
Carpet Cargo Mat +$100
Premium Carpet Floor Mats +$150
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch w/4-Pin Harness +$500
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$175
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$150
Polymetal Gray Metallic +$395
Silver Cross Bars +$350
Inventory

Related 2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates