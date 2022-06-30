2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/30 MPG
|Combined MPG
|27 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.2/474.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|186 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|185.8 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.6 in.
|Height
|63.5 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|131.7 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,706 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,848 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.1 in.
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/65R17 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Packages
|Convenience Package
|+$700
|Weather Package
|+$375
|Accent Package
|+$550
|Cargo Package
|+$110
|Interior Options
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|+$225
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$100
|Premium Carpet Floor Mats
|+$150
|Exterior Options
|Trailer Hitch w/4-Pin Harness
|+$500
|Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks
|+$175
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$150
|Polymetal Gray Metallic
|+$395
|Silver Cross Bars
|+$350
