2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|24/30 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|26 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|367.2/459.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|186 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|180.1 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|83.3 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|72.6 in.
|Wheelbase
|106.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|134.4 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|59.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Curb weight
|3,728 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,724 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Rear hip room
|55.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R19 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Safety & Security Options
|First Aid Kit
|+$45
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$90
|Interior Options
|Mazda Navigation System SD Card (Employee and Fleet)
|+$450
|Illuminated Doorsill Trim Plates
|+$500
|Cargo Tray
|+$125
|Carpeted Cargo Mat
|+$100
|Cargo Net
|+$60
|Interior Lighting Kit
|+$350
|Cargo Storage Shelf
|+$325
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$165
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|+$250
|Exterior Options
|Trailer Hitch w/Harness and Cover
|+$550
|Front and Rear Bumper Trim Package
|+$1,250
|Rear Bumper Guard
|+$135
|Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks
|+$225
|Wheel Locks
|+$75
|Roof Rack and Side Rails
|+$425
|Roof Rack, Side Rails and Cross Bars Package
|+$750
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$200
|Carbon Edition License Plate Frame
|+$40
