  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
  4. 2023 Mazda CX-5
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG24/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG26 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)367.2/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower187 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length180.1 in.
Overall width with mirrors83.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.6 in.
Wheelbase106.2 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity59.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Curb weight3,728 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight4,724 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Rhodium White Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear hip room55.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Safety & Security Options
First Aid Kit +$45
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
Interior Options
Mazda Navigation System SD Card (Employee and Fleet) +$450
Illuminated Doorsill Trim Plates +$500
Cargo Tray +$125
Carpeted Cargo Mat +$100
Cargo Net +$60
Interior Lighting Kit +$350
Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink +$325
Cargo Storage Shelf +$325
All-Weather Floor Mats +$165
Retractable Cargo Cover +$250
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch w/Harness and Cover +$550
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Package +$1,250
Rear Bumper Guard +$135
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$225
Wheel Locks +$75
Roof Rack and Side Rails +$425
Roof Rack, Side Rails and Cross Bars Package +$750
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$200
Soul Red Crystal Metallic +$595
Rhodium White Metallic +$595
