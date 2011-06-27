2022 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.6/413.1 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|36 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Doorsill Trim Plates
|+$500
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$125
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|+$250
|Cargo Net
|+$60
|Cargo Storage Shelf
|+$300
|Cargo Tray
|+$100
|Carpeted Cargo Mat
|+$100
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Roof Rack, Side Rails and Cross Bars Package
|+$650
|Roof Rack and Side Rails
|+$400
|Rear Bumper Guard
|+$125
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$175
|Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks
|+$200
|Trailer Hitch w/Harness and Cover
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,856 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|134.4 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,828 lbs.
|Length
|180.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|59.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.3 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.6 in.
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|106.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R19 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
