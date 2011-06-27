  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
  4. 2021 Mazda CX-5
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CX-5
More about the 2021 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
11 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA CX-5
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/458.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,855
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,855
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Mazda Navigation System SD Card (Fleet)yes
Cargo Storage Shelfyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Illuminated Doorsill Trim Platesyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,855
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,855
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Trailer Hitch w/Harness and Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
Roof Rack and Side Railsyes
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Maximum cargo capacity59.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3552 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1023 lbs.
Length179.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume134.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Exterior Colors
  • Polymetal Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,855
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P225/55R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,855
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars