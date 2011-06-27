  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
  4. 2020 Mazda CX-5
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2020 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,590
See CX-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA CX-5
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,590
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,590
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,590
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Interior Lighting Kityes
Illuminated Doorsill Trim Platesyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Navi SD Card (Fleet)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Frameless Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,590
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Trailer Hitch w/Harness and Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Maximum cargo capacity59.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3679 lbs.
Gross weight4724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1045 lbs.
Length179.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Eternal Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-5 Inventory

Related 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars