2019 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,940*
Total Cash Price
$28,090
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,699*
Total Cash Price
$28,652
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,978*
Total Cash Price
$38,483
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,495*
Total Cash Price
$39,607
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,357*
Total Cash Price
$38,764
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,458*
Total Cash Price
$29,214
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,013*
Total Cash Price
$40,731
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,940*
Total Cash Price
$28,090
CX-5 Diesel
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.2L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,872*
Total Cash Price
$31,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$814
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$71
|$255
|$344
|$1,828
|$1,874
|$4,372
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,168
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,511
|$1,215
|$899
|$563
|$203
|$4,391
|Depreciation
|$6,719
|$2,410
|$2,279
|$2,675
|$2,533
|$16,616
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,401
|$5,915
|$5,755
|$7,553
|$7,316
|$37,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$749
|$774
|$802
|$830
|$3,878
|Maintenance
|$72
|$260
|$351
|$1,865
|$1,911
|$4,459
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$329
|$483
|$951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,239
|$917
|$574
|$207
|$4,479
|Depreciation
|$6,853
|$2,458
|$2,325
|$2,729
|$2,584
|$16,948
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,629
|$6,033
|$5,870
|$7,704
|$7,462
|$38,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$5,209
|Maintenance
|$97
|$349
|$471
|$2,504
|$2,567
|$5,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$443
|$649
|$1,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,600
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,825
|Financing
|$2,070
|$1,665
|$1,232
|$771
|$278
|$6,016
|Depreciation
|$9,205
|$3,302
|$3,122
|$3,665
|$3,470
|$22,764
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,619
|$8,104
|$7,884
|$10,348
|$10,023
|$51,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$100
|$360
|$485
|$2,577
|$2,642
|$6,165
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$455
|$668
|$1,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,647
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,878
|Financing
|$2,131
|$1,713
|$1,268
|$794
|$286
|$6,191
|Depreciation
|$9,474
|$3,398
|$3,213
|$3,772
|$3,572
|$23,429
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,075
|$8,340
|$8,115
|$10,650
|$10,316
|$53,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,013
|$1,047
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$5,247
|Maintenance
|$98
|$352
|$475
|$2,523
|$2,586
|$6,033
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$446
|$654
|$1,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,612
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,838
|Financing
|$2,085
|$1,677
|$1,241
|$777
|$280
|$6,060
|Depreciation
|$9,272
|$3,326
|$3,145
|$3,691
|$3,496
|$22,930
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,733
|$8,163
|$7,942
|$10,423
|$10,096
|$52,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$847
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$74
|$265
|$358
|$1,901
|$1,949
|$4,547
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$336
|$493
|$969
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,571
|$1,264
|$935
|$586
|$211
|$4,567
|Depreciation
|$6,988
|$2,506
|$2,370
|$2,782
|$2,634
|$17,281
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,857
|$6,152
|$5,985
|$7,855
|$7,609
|$39,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$5,513
|Maintenance
|$103
|$370
|$499
|$2,651
|$2,717
|$6,339
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$468
|$687
|$1,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,694
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,931
|Financing
|$2,191
|$1,762
|$1,304
|$816
|$294
|$6,367
|Depreciation
|$9,743
|$3,495
|$3,305
|$3,879
|$3,673
|$24,093
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,531
|$8,577
|$8,345
|$10,952
|$10,608
|$55,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$814
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$71
|$255
|$344
|$1,828
|$1,874
|$4,372
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,168
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,511
|$1,215
|$899
|$563
|$203
|$4,391
|Depreciation
|$6,719
|$2,410
|$2,279
|$2,675
|$2,533
|$16,616
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,401
|$5,915
|$5,755
|$7,553
|$7,316
|$37,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-5 Diesel Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.2L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$888
|$920
|$4,296
|Maintenance
|$80
|$288
|$389
|$2,066
|$2,118
|$4,940
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,505
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,373
|$1,016
|$636
|$229
|$4,962
|Depreciation
|$7,592
|$2,723
|$2,575
|$3,023
|$2,862
|$18,776
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,883
|$6,684
|$6,503
|$8,535
|$8,267
|$42,872
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 CX-5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mazda CX-5 in Virginia is:not available
