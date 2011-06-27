  1. Home
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select Features & Specs

More about the 2017 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/443.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Interior Lighting Kityes
Illuminated Doorsill Trim Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,195
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Front & Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
Roof Railsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Maximum cargo capacity59.6 cu.ft.
Length179.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Gross weight4643 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Eternal Blue Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,195
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/55R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
