Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 SUV Consumer Reviews

My second CX5! Angel , 08/06/2015 Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 169 of 171 people found this review helpful I don't understand a lot of the reviews that I've seen here. I read some of the complaints and you could tell that these people forget what a car is supposed to be and do. They are complaining about the A/C, I haven't experienced any lack of cooling ability and I live in South Florida. This is an SUV meaning its bigger than a regular car so it takes more effort to cool, consider installing tinted window film if you need a cooler car. In terms of some of the other non-functioning or not to my liking features, please read the car manual, it is all in there. Some of the options could be disabled if it is too much work learning how to use them properly. This is a great car for the money, and it is the reason that I traded my 2014 for a brand new 2016. There was nothing wrong with the 2014, but having to get rid of my son's old car with high mileage, I found a great deal trading in both my cars for the new one. This car is the complete package; amazing performance, very safe, awesome looks, quality construction, very reliable and a bargain for your money. Like all cars, there are some flaws in the CX5, but so far I have not heard of the perfect car out there and probably never will, as each one of us have different needs and wants. That being said, the flaws I will talk about are minimal and won't affect your decision when buying a great performing SUV. 1) I wished the Bose Audio System was more powerful, I don't know if Bose decided to make a lower quality than usual system for Mazda or if it has to do with the speakers location but I certainly expect more from Bose. It is still a nice sound system and being packaged with the moonroof, makes sense for the price. The regular sound system with 6 speakers instead of the Bose 9, should be very weak. 2) I also consider the Technology Package a good addition unless you're comfortable following navigation instructions from a telephone, I prefer the car's GPS. It does take some getting used to versus the old tom-tom system, but I believe it's an upgraded version and you get 3 years of free map upgrades. 3) I could use more usb charging outlets, like behind the center console for the rear passengers, but again not a big deal. 4) I don't understand why the passenger seat has to be manually adjusted when it has six-way power driver seat. Again, no big deal. That being said, I love the new infotainment and its larger 7-inch touchscreen interface and the multifunction controller knob, it makes the whole driving experience better. You feel in control of all your needs with a touch of a button (music, phone, gps, etc.) The new electronic parking brake makes for a better looking cabin and extra space for you cellphone and/or wallet. I love the new keyless entry feature with just the press of a button at the doors and also the trunk. I definitely noted two big differences from my 2014 model, the quietness inside the cabin (which I love) and that is because Mazda added sound insulation for reduced road noise, and a smoother ride as a result of the revised suspension tuning. The smoother ride is something that I am still getting used to, being a speed junkie myself and a kart enthusiast I like a stiffer suspension, it gives me a better feel for the road. Nonetheless it makes for a more luxurious drive and I'm sure a lot of people will like that better. This is one of the things that is a matter of personal taste. On the other hand, Mazda added a "sport" mode selector that you can choose if you like higher revs and get the most out of its powerful engine. I am very happy with this vehicle. I have taken it on a long road trip and it is so comfortable, but also very responsive when you need to make a pass or speed up. I am sure everyone will find a comfortable position on the driver's seat. If you're looking for a compact SUV that feels bigger than it looks, gives you a quality ride without sacrificing performance and has anything you would like to have in today's car environment, look no further this is your car. Mazda quality has been proven for decades and their car engineering is at the top of the charts. I got my 2016 Touring CX5 with both packages (Technology and Moonroof/Bose), roof rack rails and crossbars for $27,000 (out the door), from an MSRP of just over $29K before taxes, fees and registration. You just can't get this type of vehicle with all the amenities, options and performance for that amount of money and the best part is that the Lexus, Audi and Acura owners who pay at least $10K more, still look mesmerized at you and your ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Couldn't be happier with my purchase faizsafdar , 03/27/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful I recently traded in my 2008 Mazda 3 for the more future family friendly cx-5. I was hesitant leaving my sporty 4 door sedan at first, but I couldn't be happier with my cx-5. It is a fun, fuel efficient, capable suv. We've taken it from Maryland to Atlanta for a road trip and was able to drive through a snow storm in the process (odd that NC got hit with a snow storm though). Nonetheless, it's awd handled great in the snow and the cx-5 produces confidence when driving in extreme confusions. The ride comfort is great considering how the suspension is tuned. If I had to be picky about it, I would say it is a little underpowered, but the sport mode alleviates this issue for me.

3 years in K B , 02/14/2016 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 70 of 71 people found this review helpful Overall it's a decent car. I like the overall appearance, handling, and layout of the interior. I like the hands-free infotainment control in the center console. No fingerprints on my touchscreen! Folding down the seats, I can fit my bike in the back without removing the front wheel. A few things need to be addressed by Mazda: --The Smart City Brake System (SCBS) is far too sensitive on my car. When making a left turn with the turn signal on, this system will activate (without cause) about 20% of the time. It's sensitive to any reflective light (e.g., reflective lane dividers or construction signs, sometimes my garage door opening). That's not a high percentage, but when you're drinking hot coffee it's 20% too high. I'd taken the car to the dealership for this 3 times, and they "weren't able to replicate the problem." --The rear brakes wore out before the front, which is really odd. I'm not an aggressive driver. I replaced the rear brakes around 45K miles, which isn't super early. Just thought the wear was strange. --The original windshield had to be replaced in under a year of having the car. It was horrible quality. --The car averages 25.5 mpg. Half of my work commute is uphill, so there's that. --My programmed radio stations spontaneously delete every 5-6 months. Not horrible, but annoying. --The latch on the middle console is quite fragile and broke off after about a year of owning the car. I fixed it using a method I saw on YouTube, as I wasn't willing to spend the money to have plastic replaced with more plastic. In all honesty, when it's time to get a new car, I would get another CX-5. But the Mazda dealership recently closed shop in my town, so I'll probably be getting something else. It seems every time I get any new car I have to take it in a few times for recalls or minor issues, and I don't want to have to drive far to go to a dealership. My town has an "auto row" with all the major auto makers. Mazda leaving was a surprise. UPDATE 2 MONTHS LATER: transmission failed at 55K miles, and was replaced under warranty. The SCBS increased in hypersensitivity to the point when I didn't know when my car would suddenly jerk and slow down on its own volition. Dealership couldn't replicate the problem. Got rid of it for KBB value right after the transmission change. Got a Honda. I strongly recommend anyone considering buying the CX-5 take it for an extensive test drive around reflective surfaces (e.g., lane dividers, road work signs, reflective paint at a certain coffee drive-thrus). Drive it during the day and at night. These seemed to be the triggers to the SCBS going off, and what was initially annoying became flat out dangerous. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Miata genes in a wagon body Stu Cohen , 09/15/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 78 of 80 people found this review helpful I researched ten small crossovers and drove four of them. Hyundai had a much better warranty, Ford had more features for the price, and Subaru had that "go anywhere" reputation, but the CX-5 was substantially more fun to drive - for me, an important consideration. Plus, I already own a 2016 Miata, so I was familiar with the Mazda way of doing things. The Grand Touring comes with leather seating and 18" wheels, two features that I find uncomfortable, so I asked my dealership to find me a Soul Red Touring (17" wheels, cloth upholstery) with the Moonroof/Bose package. They did, the price was very reasonable, and they went to great lengths to make sure I was happy with my purchase. Which I mostly am. The red is just beautiful, the car is attractive in a chunky station wagon kind of way, it has some athletic moves - no Miata - but it accelerates and turns better than anything this side of a BMW, and gas mileage is phenomenal - mid 20s around town, low 30s on the interstate. Read on for the things I was less-than-thrilled with. Here's a warning for Serious Sirius listeners: I found out too late that the Sirius/XM receiver is included on the Touring ONLY with the Touring Technology Package, which I didn't ask for, and so didn't get. I got GPS Navigation, a backup camera, and blind-spot alert, but no satellite radio. NOTE: The Sirius receiver CANNOT be installed afterwards by the dealership. (Up through 2015 it could, but not so for the 2016 & 2016.5) NOTE: I've been using Pandora and a Sirius/XM APP in the car via my iPhone. Pandora is free, Sirius APP is $4/mo if you already have Sirius in another vehicle. These work reasonably well, but occasionally drop out, requiring me to re-select them via the audio source screen. Mildly annoying, but nothing I can't live with. Here's a warning for music streamers: Watch your cell phone's data usage! I had to up mine to an 8GB/mo plan so as not to have to ration my Pandora listening. Other small nitpicks: No useful armrests. I don't care, but my passenger/navigator/significant other complains about that. The center console lid is too far back to serve as an armrest. There is NO water temperature gauge! We have a prominent tachometer on this automatic-transmission vehicle, but no temp gauge? Call me old-fashioned, but I kind of like to know what's going on BEFORE the red indicator light comes on. The Engine Start button is directly behind the wiper stalk - right where someone not intimately familiar with the car won't look. I'll just assume that's an anti-theft feature. Finally, kudos to Mazda for including a spare tire, jack, and lug wrench. Many car makers nowadays omit these. Having a flat can be a 15 minute roadside repair, or it can be an hours-long wait for a recovery truck after the sealant and compressor "tire repair kit" fails to work. However, did Mazda have to package the spare and tools in a huge chunk of styrofoam under the rear compartment floor? It looks flimsy because it IS flimsy. Even the much-maligned PT Cruiser that I used to have provided a sturdy under-car tire carrier and a tool pouch that stored in a lidded cubby in back. How hard would that have been to do? Overall, this is a really good car. If you like to drive but need a tall wagon, the CX-5 will do nicely. You'll like it even better if you're not as old and cranky as I am. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value