Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2016 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,870
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Grand Touring Technology Packageyes
i-ACTIVSENSE Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,870
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,870
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,870
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Wheel Locksyes
Clear Film Front Paint Protection Packageyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Trailer Hitch Receiveryes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Clear Film Rear Bumper Top Protectionyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3589 lbs.
Gross weight4566 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload977 lbs.
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sand/Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,870
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/55R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,870
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,870
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
