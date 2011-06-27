  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
  4. Used 2015 Mazda CX-5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2015 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,215
See CX-5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,215
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Touring Technology Packageyes
Bose/Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,215
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,215
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Cargo Trayyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sirius Satellite Radio with 4-Month Subscriptionyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,215
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,215
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Clear Film Front Paint Protection Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Trailer Hitch Receiveryes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Clear Film Rear Bumper Top Protectionyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Gross weight4537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload1005 lbs.
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume137.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Sand, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,215
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,215
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,215
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CX-5 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles