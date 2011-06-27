Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/474.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/4-Month Subscriptionyes
Bluetooth Audio Packageyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Clear Film Front Paint Protection Packageyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Trailer Hitch Receiveryes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Clear Film Rear Bumper Top Protectionyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Gross weight4475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload1060 lbs.
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume103.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Mica
  • Sky Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Soul Red Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
