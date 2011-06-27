2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.4/381.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|All-Weather Floor Mats - High Wall
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Wireless Charging Pad
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats - Low Wall
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Sport Pedals
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Trim Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica
|yes
|Soul Red Crystal Metallic
|yes
|Rear Bumper Guard, Stainless Steel
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Machine Gray Metallic
|yes
|Black Lug Nuts & Black Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Length
|173.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3505 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|62.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.4 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|215/55R18 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
