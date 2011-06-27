  1. Home
2021 Mazda CX-30 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CX-30
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.5/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,950
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,950
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,950
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Mazda Navigation Systemyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Frameless Auto Dim Mirror w/Homelinkkyes
All-Weather Floor Mats - High Wallyes
Frameless Auto Dim Mirroryes
Wireless Charging Padyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Mats - Low Wallyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Snowflake White Pearl Micayes
Soul Red Crystal Metallicyes
Rear Bumper Guard, Stainless Steelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Machine Gray Metallicyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Black Lug Nuts & Black Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight3408 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height62.2 in.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Polymetal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,950
215/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

