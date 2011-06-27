  1. Home
2020 Mazda CX-30 Preferred Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,200
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,200
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,200
All-Weather Floor Mats (High Wall)yes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Illuminated (Front Only) Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirroryes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Wireless Charging Padyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (Low Wall)yes
Mazda Navigation (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,200
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Machine Gray Metallicyes
Snowflake White Pearl Micayes
Soul Red Crystal Metallicyes
Rear Bumper Guard (Stainless)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height61.7 in.
EPA interior volume114.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Greige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,200
215/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
