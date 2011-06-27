2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|368.3/431.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Door Sill Trim Plates
|yes
|Interior Lighting Kit
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Mazda Navigation (Fleet)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint
|yes
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Bumper Guard
|yes
|Roof Rack Side Rails
|yes
|Front and Rear Bumper Trim Package
|yes
|Machine Gray Metallic Paint
|yes
|Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks + Adaptor
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Maximum cargo capacity
|42.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|168.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2851 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3840 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|105.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|989 lbs.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|69.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|P215/60R H tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the CX-3
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,640
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related 2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Kia K5 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2010
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2017
- Used Lexus LX 570 2018
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Jeep Compass
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ghost Series II
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2019 Lincoln Navigator
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2019 Yukon
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2019 Cadillac Escalade
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- Mazda 6 2020
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 CX-3
- Mazda 3 2019
- 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 MX-5 Miata RF
- Mazda CX-5 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Versa
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 G80
- 2021 Volvo S60
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2020 Audi A6
- 2019 Ford Taurus